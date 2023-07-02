E-Citizen portal best to unlock our potential

In the age of unprecedented technological advancements, Kenya finds itself on the verge of a digital revolution with the introduction of the e-Citizen portal, also known as “Gava Mkononi”. Drawing inspiration from the success stories of digital trailblazers, the country is poised to harness the power of e-platforms to bolster its economy and enhance the lives of its citizens.

For instance, Estonia’s e-Residency programme and the X-Road data exchange platform have attracted international businesses and streamlined processes, demonstrating digital excellence. Similarly, Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative has fostered a thriving digital ecosystem that drives economic prosperity.

Building on these examples, Kenya’s e-Citizen portal is transforming the way citizens navigate bureaucratic processes. With its user-friendly interface and extensive range of services, the portal brings essential services to the fingertips of Kenyans, simplifying processes and empowering individuals to seamlessly engage with their government.

Face hurdles

Budding entrepreneurs used to face hurdles when registering their businesses. The tedious process involved multiple visits to government offices, extensive paperwork and time-consuming interactions with officials. However, with introduction of e-citizen has been an exciting experience for them. The convenient and streamlined process allows them to register a business online, saving valuable time and resources.

Inspiring examples abound that highlight the transformative power of the portal. This groundbreaking platform has the potential to revolutionise public service delivery, promote inclusivity and unlock the true potential of the nation.

The government’s commitment to wholeheartedly embrace the digital vision by investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure will pave the way for a technological revolution that benefits all stakeholders. Now is the time for the government, citizens and businesses to come together and fully embrace the power of digital services.

The online portal offers more than 5,000-plus services from over 100 national government ministries, departments and agencies and counties. But increasing the range of services available on the platform—such as a healthcare, education and business registration—can further enhance citizen engagement and streamline processes.

Digital transformation

However, to ensure the success of this digital transformation, sustained efforts are necessary. Moreover, continuous investment in improving the user experience and digital literacy programmes will enable more citizens to easily navigate the portal confidently and effectively.

Digitisation will boost transparency and efficiency in government and spur citizen empowerment. Kenya has the opportunity to unlock its full potential, shaping a future where technology serves as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.

Let us embrace the power of the e-Citizen services and embark on this transformative journey, together, shaping the digital Kenya that leaves no citizen behind. We can build a brighter future for all.