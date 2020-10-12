Duopolised politics bad

A common joke in American political organising spaces is that Americans are born either Republican or Democrat — the reason why they support either.

The same can be said of Kenya, only that we lack longstanding political parties of repute or ideology. The notion that ideology is part of our political culture is retrofitted fantasy; we make political decisions along ethnic lines.

Since Covid-19 hit our shores, only 2022 politics has elbowed it from the lead news story spot. Two years to elections, public discourse has moved from poor services, punctuated blackouts, water shortages, a broken healthcare system, corruption, negligent leadership and myriad other state failures to a polarising debate pigeonholed to two standpoints.

Today, freedom of conscience as granted in the Bill of Rights of our Constitution has been decimated to a bare minimum, a duopoly of sorts; you are either “Tangatanga” (aligned to the Deputy President) or “Kieleweke” (aligned to President and supports the ‘Handshake’ and BBI). Every point of view is limited to or forced into those two schools of thought.

Tragedy

This is the tragedy of our times. This limited political space only serves to disenfranchise the voter and stifle national development as the pool of talent from which leaders are made is very small. Equally, with such a narrow framework of engagement, our lofty ideas and plans have suboptimal outcomes.

The culture of ‘either-or’ in political spaces has found its way into official policy to a point that sections of government decide to stiffle media houses of advertisement payments and deny them adverts for good measure just because they highlight corruption.

Of course, fighting corruption has its cost. If highlighting stories on graft exposed by enforcement agencies earns the media rebuke and consequences, what happens to the common citizen?

As we head to a possible plebiscite, public opinion is continuously limited to the two antagonising and polarising standpoints. This is the highway to Hell.

ask@arnoldmaliba.com @ArnoldMaliba