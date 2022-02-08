Do not use art to promote drug abuse among youth

For centuries, musicians have used drugs to enhance creativity and listeners to heighten the pleasure created by music. And the two benefit from each other, unendingly.

The relationship between drugs and music is also reflected in lyrics and the way they are composed by musicians, some of whom are, undoubtedly, influenced by the copious amounts of heroin, cocaine and other narcotics they consume, as their songs sometimes reveal.

Kenya is experiencing a budding local music scene that is propped by the numerous opportunities brought about by technological advancement. While this is a positive attribute and progress in the creative arts, there is a growing concern on how music is promoting the use of alcohol and drugs among the youth.

This is either through the lyrics in the songs or videos showcasing blatant drug use among artistes, who are supposed to be their role models.

Drug use

In the 1920s, marijuana (bhang) use became associated with jazz, where musicians used songs to tell narratives of their drug use. As expected, this caused the general public to worry that this music would influence youth to follow in the musicians’ footsteps. The use of marijuana in the jazz subculture partly motivated early movements to criminalise the drug.

The way people interact with music goes beyond the lyrics and content of the music. Music choices often define the subcultures that many young people embrace. And certain types of music prominently feature certain drugs and related lifestyles.

Certain styles of music match the effects of certain drugs. Amphetamine, for example, is often matched with fast, repetitive music as it provides stimulation, enabling people to dance quickly. MDMA (ecstasy) tends to produce repetitive movement and feelings of pleasure through movement and dance.

Listening to music without the influence of drugs is gratifying, can reduce stress (depending on the type of music) and improves feelings of belonging to a social group. But research suggests that some drugs change the experience of listening to music.

Relationship is complex

There is a rich representation of drugs in popular music, and although studies show higher levels of drug use in listeners of some genres, the relationship is complex. Drugs and music are powerful ways of strengthening social bonds as they provide an identity and sense of connection. They can bring together people in a political way too.

People tend to form peer groups with those who share their cultural preferences, which may be represented through intertwined musical and substance choices. Although there are obvious synergies between some music and specific drugs, other links have developed in less explicable ways.

With media consumption trends swiftly moving online, and since youth easily access content through the internet, there is a need for musicians to be mindful of their content.