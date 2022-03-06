Do not let second-term governors to be elected as their counties’ senators

Several second-term governors have expressed an interest to vie for senator in their counties in the August 9 general election. The law does not bar them from contesting for the position. However, questions have been raised about integrity issues, conflict of interest and ‘cover-up’ during an audit of the county’s accounts covering their reign should they be elected.

But the Constitution is silent on this matter and, if allowed, it could lead to massive cover-ups in the event that issues of questionable expenditures came up in the Senate and the National Assembly, of which they would be members. It is akin to asking them to inquire into their own expenditure misdeeds.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should not allow these governors to vie for the legislative positions. For some of them, there are court cases hanging on their neck over mismanagement of devolved funds. There is also a need for a lifestyle audit to net dubiously acquired wealth. Those with audit queries should be barred outright from vying for any elective seat. Locking out those with live corruption cases will pave the way for an audit of the counties that they have governed for the 10 years.

However, the hands of both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) are tied, given the lacuna in the Constitution. Parliament should amend the Public Audit Act 2015 to bar them from any elective position if they have adverse audit reports and serious audit queries. Better still, the courts should rule on the matter.

Nobody seems to know the political fate of the outgoing governors after their second term. While we seem to have settled the issue of term limits at the presidential level, the dynamics and principles of this democratic right remains a challenge as regards the woman rep and governor positions.

Resolving that can, among other advantages, bring stability, respect to constitutionalism, dynamic leadership, accountability and creation of space for new blood in political management. But the determination by the political class to entrench and protect their selfishness, greed for power and misguided sense of entitlement stands in the way.

Massive cover-ups

If former governors are elected as senators, they are likely to interfere with the Senate’s oversight role over county governments. The senators could engage in massive cover-ups whenever questions are raised regarding expenditure in the counties during their tenure. There is the risk of abuse of the Constitution, which could set a bad precedent in that the object of oversight on counties’ expenditure by Parliament will be violated.

The courts need to interpret the matter quickly to avoid creating a precedent that will see more devolved funds unaccounted for. Besides, Parliament should fast-track the proposed amendments to the Elections Act and the Leadership and Integrity Act. Changing sections 23, 24 and 25 of the election law will seal the lacuna in the Constitution.

There are more than 20 serving MPs, governors with live graft and other economic crime-related cases in court. But aspirants for political seats have capitalised on the principle of presumption of innocence until found guilty by the courts to obtain clearance from the EACC and the IEBC and vie for any office.

The proposed amendments to the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012 provide for temporary suspension of a state or public officer who has been charged over corruption or other serious crimes related to graft. But the best way to stop corruption is to stop corrupt people from getting into public office.

Political office seems to be a safe haven for the corrupt to hide their misdeeds in counties. The IEBC should not clear tainted individuals to vie in the elections.

The retiring governors should not frustrate peaceful transition of power in their counties for mere selfishness but thank the voters and allow them to make the next decision to elect other leaders without coercion or intimidation. Peacefully leave office without guilt for your acts of commission or omission.