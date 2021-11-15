Diplomacy should be the solution to climate crisis

The United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council have stated that climate change poses a threat to international peace and security. It can lead to not only serious health but also economic risks. No country can control its climate risks on its own without reinforcement from the international community.

Normally, states enter into a state of diplomacy — in this case climate diplomacy — by creating the international climate change regime and ensuring its effective operation through ratification of international and regional treaties. With that, they are obligated to respect such agreements (pacta sunt servanda) as enshrined in Article 26 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

The climate crisis can be solved if states come together through political will. Some countries contribute more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than others yet the effects are felt equally. In 2018, the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR) listed the top five global polluters of carbon dioxide as China, the United States, India, Russia and Japan. The security of the least-polluting countries is threatened by the impact of heavy polluters, hence the unequal emission effects concept.

Obligatory diplomacy

Certain international environmental conventions have placed an obligatory diplomacy role for states to combat climate change. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), whose main objective is to achieve the stabilisation of GHG concentration, make a provision that industrialised nations support climate change activities in developing countries by financing them.

Limit and reduce GHGs

The Kyoto Protocol, which mirrors the UNFCCC, is binding on developed countries and places a heavier burden on the environmental principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities’. It takes cognizance that they are largely responsible for GHG emissions. It also commits industrialised countries and economies in transition to limit and reduce GHGs in accordance with agreed individual targets. It also plays a crucial role for countries to adopt policies and measures on climate change mitigation. The 2015 Paris Agreement provides legal instruments to cut emissions.

Whereas the existing environmental treaties are a way of proving that diplomacy could be the solution to the climate change, there are also other avenues, such as climate talks. The annual Conference of Parties, whose 26th edition was last week, is a platform on which UNFCCC member states review implementation of the climate change convention and any other legal instruments that promote it.

There is a need for states to respect the treaties in carrying out duties conferred to them by the legal instruments. The re-entry of the United States to the 2015 Paris Agreement this year was crucial. The US is recognised as one of the biggest GHG emitters and has the duty to help in combating climate change through its conferred duty to reduce emissions.