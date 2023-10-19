‘Digitise’ health workers

Today’s Mashujaa Day holds special significance as it heralds the relaunch of universal health coverage (UHC) programme.

Data is pivotal in this transformative journey to a more inclusive and accessible healthcare system.

The recent enactment of the Data Protection Act, 2019 and the Digital Health Act, 2023 given presidential assent yesterday underscore Kenya’s commitment to a data-driven healthcare ecosystem.

Kitengela Sub-County Hospital, which piloted the digital transformation by going paperless, has demonstrated the tangible benefits of modernisation. But there is a critical challenge: Reluctance and resistance from healthcare personnel.

The head of the Kitengela facility highlighted that during a presentation on digitisation of health services at the UHC Expo and conference in Kericho on Monday.

There is a need to build the digital capacity of healthcare workers as more community health promoters (CHPs) are hired. For Kenya’s healthcare system to thrive in this Digital Age, healthcare providers must be adept at data management.

These professionals, the backbone of our healthcare system, are entrusted with collecting, storing and utilising sensitive patient data. Ensuring they are well-versed in best practices for data handling is fundamental to maintaining patient trust and upholding the integrity of the healthcare system.

The two afore-mentioned laws offer a robust legal framework for data governance in the healthcare sector. They delineate personal data and health data and establish the roles of data controllers and processors.

While providing clear guidelines for responsible data management, healthcare providers must comprehend the intricacies of these laws to ensure compliance and safeguard patient data.

Well-trained healthcare providers proficient in data management will be instrumental to UHC as data-driven decision-making can enhance resource allocation, improve service delivery and save lives.



