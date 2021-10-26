Curb increased cases of online sexual violence

Last year, the Health ministry reported to have received some 5,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

By  Evelyn Odhiambo

Youth Coordinator

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

 One in every three women has suffered sexual violence in their lifetime. Kenya, like elsewhere, has seen increased cases of physical and sexual violence. These include domestic and intimate partner violence against women and girls during restrictions like at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

