Curb increased cases of online sexual violence

One in every three women has suffered sexual violence in their lifetime. Kenya, like elsewhere, has seen increased cases of physical and sexual violence. These include domestic and intimate partner violence against women and girls during restrictions like at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Health ministry reported to have received some 5,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), 65 per cent of them involving girls under 18 and living in poverty, mainly defilement.

Though lauded as a fast-growing avenue for development, growth and change, technology also carries with it a fair share of violation from cyberbullying, cyber violence and general harassment. It has inappropriately exposed young girls to online sexual violence, where perpetrators lure them with promises of gifts and a good life after knowing their families are unable to provide the basic needs. According to a 2018 International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) report, the prevalence of online harassment and abuse in Kenya was 33 per cent.

Technology facilitates SGBV in its many forms, including stalking, bullying, sexual harassment, defamation, gendered hate speech and exploitation.

The violence is rampant within the Kenyan online community, where many experience cyber violence, cyber aggression, digital abuse and online victimisation being used interchangeably. In Rwanda, such abuse was used within the political space when, in 2017, presidential candidate Diane Rwigara’s nude photos were splashed on the internet. Revenge pornography was used a political weapon.

Privacy

Hacking of online accounts with their owner’s private photos being leaked on the internet is a violation of one’s right to privacy, yet little legal measures are taken to protect the victims. Such violence has a devastating psychological effect on the survivors, who may not recover from these trauma.

The misuse of technology to commit, and cover up, sexual assault is on the increase. The offenders take advantage of the vast amount of personal information available to compromise survivors’ privacy. Being in a position to manipulate, gain trust and access their victims, they further accelerate internet-based sex trafficking and threaten to share the victims’ embarrassing images and videos should they ignore their demands. Some post negative comments about one’s appearance and body.

It is crucial, especially as governments dream of digitally empowered citizens, to not forget the importance of digital safety and security. But much more needs to be done. There’s a need to support the intervention of the criminal law and argue that equal attention is given to policies and practices of educators, law enforcement agencies, service providers, online communities and social media networks for an equal and ethical digital citizenship.

The government must promote and improve cyber users by effectively disseminating and implementing the 2014 National Cyber Security Strategy.