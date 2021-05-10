Condemned ARVs is height of impunity

ARVS

Kemsa staff packing HIV drugs before being dispatched to various counties at Kemsa warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi,  on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The government has been put on spot for releasing for public consumption antiretroviral (ARV) drugs that were phased out in 2019 due to their adverse side-effects on patients. We saw this when Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) flagged off to counties 29 types of ARVs in 24,800 packs.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.