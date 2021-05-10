Condemned ARVs is height of impunity

The government has been put on spot for releasing for public consumption antiretroviral (ARV) drugs that were phased out in 2019 due to their adverse side-effects on patients. We saw this when Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) flagged off to counties 29 types of ARVs in 24,800 packs.

The drug in question is Zido Vudine/ Lamivudine/Nevirapine, which the Ministry of Health had informed us would no longer be used in the country from December 2019. Why, then, were adult tablets that were declared unfit for use once again released to patients?

It seems we have public officials and other leaders who do not care about the safety of Kenyans but are just out to enrich themselves. In fact, the condemned drugs that were flagged off were from an old stock donated by the Global Fund and the President’s Emergency Plans for Aids Relief held at the warehouse for months.

It seems that cheats misused Kemsa to inform stakeholders that it had destroyed the drugs. No wonder, the users are being warned that consumption of the drugs is dangerous since some of them are toxic. This shows that there are people who are making the government play around with people’s lives as they make money.

Common side-effects

The most common side-effects of Nevirapine, which used to be dispensed as a single drug or part of a three-drug fixed dose combination, include abdominal pain, rash, fatigue, headache, vomiting and muscle pain that goes away after a month. The fact that the drug has been associated with liver damage in some people and it is still registering growing resistance in many countries makes it all the more dangerous.

The government should stop playing games with the lives of Kenyans. It must ensure that what we receive from donors is utilised properly and those found endangering the lives of Kenyans are dealt with sternly according to the law.