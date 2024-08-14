Civil servants must rise to occasion, times demand it

Kenya stands at a crossroads. This year has shown us things we have not seen before. But the one thing that remains constant is that our nation is endowed with great potential, geo-strategic positioning, abundant natural resources, a youthful population, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that is second to none.

The youthful population, for one, is a huge advantage but one that we are now learning needs to be deliberately harnessed to direct its energy towards the attainment of national goals.

The other thing 2024 has taught us so far is that as we look to the future, our progress as a nation will not be determined by potential alone. The true measure of our nation’s success will be in our ability to implement the visionary plans that have been laid out for us. At the heart of this endeavour lies the public service, a powerhouse whose role is critical now more than ever.

Unlike the cyclical nature of politics, where the winds of change blow every five years, Kenya’s vibrant public service is the bedrock of continuity and progress. It is the engine that drives the implementation of policies, ensuring that the visions articulated by our leaders are transformed into tangible outcomes for the Kenyan people. This is not just a matter of maintaining the status quo; it is about ensuring that every Kenyan benefits from the promises made by those in power irrespective of their political or geographical affiliations.

Intense competition

In Kenya, as with other democracies like ours, the political landscape is often characterised by intense competition and, at times, divisive rhetoric. However, beneath this surface-level discord lies a remarkable consistency in the foundational principles that guide our national agenda. Whether it is the ruling party or the opposition, the manifestos of major political parties in one way or the other converge on key national goals.

These goals are deeply rooted in long-term strategies such as Vision 2030, and global commitments like the Sustainable Development Goals. These strategies represent a collective commitment to a better future for all Kenyans.

The challenge, however, is not in the articulation of these goals but in their realisation. This is where the public service comes into play.

The public service is not just an administrative body, it is the permanent custodian of our nation’s future. It is the institution that must ensure that the policies and plans laid out by our political leaders are implemented effectively, efficiently and equitably. If what we have seen over the past few weeks is anything to go by, it is clear that the stakes are high, and the time for action is now—Kama si sasa ni sasa hivi.

The Kenya Kwanza Manifesto, for instance, outlines an ambitious blueprint for our nation’s development. It envisions a Kenya charging towards industrialisation and economic transformation. The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) aims to bring down the cost of living, eradicate hunger, create jobs, expand the tax base, improve foreign exchange balances and foster inclusive growth. These are not abstract concepts; they are good targets that, if achieved, will fundamentally alter Kenya’s economy for good. But achieving these targets will require more than just political will and words, it will require a public service that is committed, capable and functionally accountable.

National development

Globally, there are exemplary cases of countries that have successfully harnessed the power of their public services to drive national development. Singapore, a nation that was once dismissed as a third-world backwater, has transformed itself into a global financial and technological hub.

This transformation did not happen by accident, it was the result of a disciplined, meritocratic public service that was laser-focused on national development. Singapore’s public servants are today regarded as among the best in the world, recruited based on merit, trained to the highest standards, and held to strict accountability standards. Such is the premium particle of a government that works for the people.

Kenya has the potential to emulate such success stories. Our nation is not lacking in vision or ambition, what we need is a public service that is up to the task of turning these aspirations into reality. This will require a shift in mindset, where public servants see themselves not merely as bureaucrats but as agents of change, dedicated to the betterment of the nation. It will require a renewed emphasis on efficiency, accountability and results.

It also means creating a culture of excellence within the public service, where mediocrity is not tolerated, and where every public servant is driven by a sense of purpose and commitment to national development.

The success of BETA, and indeed the broader Vision 2030, depends on the public service’s ability to deliver. The plans are in place, the vision is clear, and the structures are established. What is needed now is the will to act. Public officers across the nation must rise to the occasion, focusing on delivering services to Kenyans with the urgency and dedication that our nation’s current challenges demand.

The time has come for the public service to shine and embrace its role as the turbine of Kenya’s energy that powers our economic progress. The future of our nation depends on it, and the time for action is now.

Mr Ochieng is the Marketing and Corporate Communication Manager, KenGen PLC. [email protected]