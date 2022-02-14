China’s peace diplomacy in the Horn of Africa welcome

China-Africa Cooperation

A gathering of African Heads of State and Government at a High Level meeting during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)2018 Summit in Beijing, China.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Adhere Cavince

International relations expert

China’s Initiative of Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa can significantly reduce the intensity of conflict and provide respite for millions of people whose fate hangs in the balance in the backdrop of war and underdevelopment.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.