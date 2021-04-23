CBC will help produce creative, self-reliant and focused citizens

CBC test

Loise Mwangi, a teacher, supervises Grade Four pupils doing mathematics practicals at DEB-Karatina Primary School, Nyeri County, on March 9. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  King'ori Choto

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results have just been released against the backdrop of accelerated reforms in the education sector. Pupils currently in Class Five will be the last group to sit KCPE exams in 2023, as the country gradually shifts to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learning system introduced in 2017.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.