CBC will help produce creative, self-reliant and focused citizens

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results have just been released against the backdrop of accelerated reforms in the education sector. Pupils currently in Class Five will be the last group to sit KCPE exams in 2023, as the country gradually shifts to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learning system introduced in 2017.

KCPE is one of the most important milestones in the 8-4-4 system launched in 1985.

The system has, however, been blamed for locking learners in a do-or-die contest to pass exams or risk being labelled failures and rejects in a system where ‘papers’ are everything regardless of one’s creativity and character.

The CBC, on the other hand, lays emphasis on competence, character and creativity, as the fundamental outcomes of the learning process. With CBC still in the nascent stages, it is important to understand the philosophy behind it.

Relevant competencies

First, equipping learners with relevant competencies to thrive a competitive, rapidly changing work environment. Second, building character in our children to be good citizens. Third, training people capable of creatively solving problems in the 21st century knowledge economy. Education is meant to empower people to be self-reliant, add value to society and to pursue entrepreneurship, which requires the ability to think critically and imagine new possibilities.

But perhaps one of CBC’s greatest contributions will be in promoting the national values and principles espoused in Article 10 of the Constitution. These include patriotism, human dignity, equity, inclusiveness, social justice, human rights and non-discrimination.

Like all novel ideas, the envisaged reforms will take time, but will help produce self-reliant, creative, responsible and focused citizens.