CBC equips learners with 21st century competencies

In 2017, Kenya introduced a new education curriculum — the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) — with the 2-6-3-3-3 system. That is, two years of pre-primary, six years of primary, three years of junior secondary, three years of senior secondary and three years of tertiary education.

The new curriculum has been touted by many as a remedy to limitations of the 8-4-4 system which had existed for 32 years.

The 8-4-4 education system was based on mastery of content as opposed to the acquisition of skills. Learners were stuffed with facts and figures which was then examined.

The anxiety associated with exams and results was devastating to both parents and students. As a result, many parents opted to enrol their children in private schools but register them for national exams in the public schools. Private schools were thought to offer higher quality education.

Learner-centred

CBC was introduced to provide a holistic and learner-centred education that prepares the students for the changes in the modern world.

Its development was derived from the need to align the education system with the evolving demands of the 21st Century. The introduction of CBC meant an end to the ranking era.

Notably, CBC being a learner-centred curriculum, the role of teachers is to guide and assist the learner, with the actual learning being done by the learners.

It is an inquiry-based learning that focuses on the competencies and skills of an individual student. These competencies are embedded in all learning areas.

In addition, CBC learners are assessed at all levels of learning, unlike the 8-4-4 system which had only one national exam at the end of each stage.

Competencies

The CBC assessment tool evaluates students according to their diverse competencies as opposed to the ability to cram and replicate the same in writing.

CBC recognises the importance of early childhood education and puts emphasis on a strong foundation for children aged three to five.

Also, it upholds inclusivity through special needs education. This has anchored the elimination of stigma for persons living with disabilities.

Finally, CBC fosters the development of crucial skills such as digital literacy, imagination, creativity, communication and problem-solving.

In a competitive world, such skills are crucial in meeting challenges and identifying opportunities for sustainable solutions and growth.

Thus, Kenyans should embrace CBC as it is geared towards nurturing and meeting the needs of each learner.