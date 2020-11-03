By breaking women MPs, BBI will sustain inequality

Football is impossible without a ball. Similarly, a government is impossible without Parliament. Having an illegal unconstitutional parliament is being without a parliament.

But Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals would ensure the brazen unconstitutionality of the next Parliament.

The culpable culprit is on page 60 of the report, where Clause 11 proposes to amend Article 97, which defines how Parliament is constituted.

BBI apologists insist that Kenyans sola fides (on faith alone), regardless of reality, believe this amendment will increase the number of women in the National Assembly. The facts bifurcate from the faith.

Among the 349 Members of the National Assembly are 290 elected MPs from constituencies, an assured 47 elected woman reps from counties and 12 nominated MPs.

Article 90 (2) (b) requires genders to equally share nomination seats, guaranteeing 47 elected women and six nominated for a total of 53.

Gender rule

Nevertheless, the number of women MPs is legally insufficient without the two-thirds gender rule.

With BBI, the 47 assured women MPs are scrapped and nominated MPs increased from 12 to 70 for the 360 MPs. Hence, while MP numbers increase by 11, from 349 to 360, guaranteed women seats in the House are reduced from a mostly elected 53 to an exclusively nominated 35 — a net reduction of 18.

Not amended by BBI are Articles 27 (8) and 87 (b), that “not more than two-thirds of the members of elective public bodies shall be of the same gender”. Ceteris paribus (holding all other factors constant), if there still is a shortfall, even with an assured 53 women, will reducing the seat to 35 improve things?

Apprehension of regression

The numbers provoke apprehension of regression. Not progress. The key legislative organ will be unconstitutional for failure to submit to the two-thirds gender rule. By engaging reverse gear, BBI aggravates rather than alleviates the matter.

The feeble assertion that 47 women would be elected to the Senate is pitifully pedestrian. It’s like saying a man who requires two healthy arms but has fractures on both is restored after inflicting damage on the right one while mending the left.

The National Assembly’s unconstitutionality due to gender imbalance cannot be cured by fixing the gender balance in the Senate.

Worse, the assured number of elected women MPs decreases from 47 to zero. Elected MPs are, in principle, more accountable relative to nominated ones.

It is improbable that BBI drafters were entirely blissful of the amendment’s recessive repercussions. Such strenuous departure from inference and deduction is not inconsistent with an incentive to pack the National Assembly with a dirigible division of nominated members, who can then be bridled, corralled and coerced into line on pain of revocation of their nomination. More nominated MPs matches with most material for the master of marionettes.