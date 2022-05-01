‘Bottom-up’ alone can’t work

Various slogans and terms meant to woo the electorate in the August elections have been coined. While this may sound politically sound for any formation, a closer look at some of the terms reveals vague statements and a mirage for a country reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and in deep economic doldrums.

Think tanks and the intelligentsia have a responsibility to explain such ‘models’ for the voters to make informed decisions. The promise of a family stipend, for instance, is far-fetched. So is the proposed ‘bottom-up’ economic model that is touted as the economic cure even without network and planning.

Any transformative agenda for economic development must rest squarely on a three-pronged principle: Bottom-up activation strategy, network development strategy and top-down planning strategy.

The crippling effects of the pandemic have placed the country on the verge of an economic and social morass. While the bottom-up activation strategy, which seeks to empower the youth, unemployed and self-employed majority may seem appealing, it lacks the two other equally essential tenets.

Development strategy

The network development strategy must be at the centre of a working economy. No country can be an island in a globalised society that leverages ICT and developed digital infrastructure for its stride. The First World continues to bloom amid huge challenges thanks to the network development strategy.

And where is the network approach in the bottom-up approach? How will its proponents build their network, in terms of what they will do and won’t do, to align their work with their goals?

Lastly, for the African three-legged stool to stand, it has to have the top-down planning strategy. The Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 should form its basis. Kenyans living in abject poverty and deprivation need lots of answers to how their daily life will be turned around by the model. Let the focus be on the ‘How?’