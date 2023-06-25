Boost domestic insurance to secure future

In these uncertain times, prioritising the protection of households, rented or owned, is essential. As insurance uptake gradually increases in Kenya, we need to raise awareness about it.

The aspect of domestic insurance needs to feature in discussions on topics such as the Housing Fund levy. It significantly shields individuals, businesses and the economy against unforeseen risks, providing financial security when needed.

Sub-Saharan Africa has relatively low adoption of domestic insurance due to factors including mistrust of insurance companies, limited awareness of insurance products and affordability challenges. Many Kenyans view insurance as an unnecessary expense or need to be aware of its benefits.

But there is an increasing recognition of the need for insurance amid growing risks.

Stakeholders in the sector must collaborate and encourage more people to embrace insurance. The government and industry ought to launch extensive awareness campaigns showcasing the benefits of domestic insurance, such as real-life examples of how it has protected and empowered individuals and businesses.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) should incentivise providers to innovate and develop affordable, flexible products that cater to different population segments' needs and financial capacities. If the industry offered domestic coverage for as little as Sh1,000 annually; even low-income earners can comprehensively insure their homes.

The industry should leverage the “African Silicon Valley” and partner with non-traditional distribution channels like mobile network operators, microfinance institutions and agricultural cooperatives.

The government must enact robust regulations to promote the application of technology in the industry, fostering accessibility and efficiency in domestic insurance. Mobile technology, for instance, has facilitated convenient purchasing options.

Digital platforms and data analytics also enable insurance providers to develop personalised offerings, streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Strong oversight and consumer protection frameworks will further foster trust.

Some developed countries have successfully promoted domestic insurance uptake through public education campaigns, tailored products, strong regulations and partnerships with non-traditional distribution channels. Kenya should emulate them.

Industry players have a vital role in facilitating the uptake of domestic insurance. They must prioritise customer-centricity, product innovation and accessibility and invest in consumer education, simplified policy language and technology-driven enhancements. Collaboration with regulators, policymakers and distribution partners remains crucial in creating an ecosystem that supports and encourages insurance adoption.

Embracing domestic insurance is not solely a personal decision; it is a collective responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our nation from the uncertainties of life. Society must work together to raise awareness, dispel myths and create an enabling environment that promotes insurance.