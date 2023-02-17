Blaming China will not pull poor countries out of debt

There is increasing rhetoric from some international actors that continue to blame China for the increasing debt distress witnessed in many developing countries around the world.

Critics of Beijing argue that China has extended unsustainable loans to poor countries to gain diplomatic, political and economic influence. What do these critics get wrong about China’s economic partnerships with emerging economies?

Firstly, it is important to recognise that many developing countries have a very long history of borrowing from international financial institutions and other western countries.

This has often been driven by a desire to fund development projects and promote economic growth. However, in many cases, these countries have struggled to repay these debts, leading to a cycle of debt accumulation.

Secondly, the notion that somehow China is responsible for disproportionately high levels of debt in most affected countries does not stand against scrutiny. From Zambia where critics have blamed Beijing for Lusaka’s debt challenge, it turns out that Chinese debt represents just about 17.6 per cent of external debt repayments.

Public debt

In Kenya, only nine per cent of the total public debt is owed to China. In Ghana, over half of the external debt is owed to bondholders and commercial banks with multilateral banks holding a third of the debt. Less than 10 percent of Ghana’s external debt is owed to Beijing.

Thirdly, it is important to recognise that economic shocks, such as drops in commodity prices or natural disasters, have had a significant impact on many countries’ ability to repay debts.

Developing countries are particularly vulnerable to these shocks as was revealed in the backdrop of the Covid-19 global health crisis, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the continuing impacts of climate change.

Fourthly, the decision by the United States to raise interest rates has led to the depreciation of foreign currencies against the US dollar; making the cost of debt repayments costlier as most countries’ debt denomination is dollar-heavy.

In 2022, a World Bank report indicated that poor countries were to pay 35 per cent more in debt interest bills due to external factors including the strengthening of the dollar against local currencies.

In appreciation of the economic difficulties that some developing countries found themselves in, China has championed several initiatives aimed at reducing debt distress.

In May 2020, China supported the establishment of the G-20 debt service suspension initiative in which bilateral creditors agreed to suspend interests on loans for the world’s poorest countries until the end of 2021.

In the process, China deferred over $2 billion in payments to beneficiary countries. China has also made commitments to cancel interest-free loans for 17 African countries worth over US$ 113 million. No other G-20 member has rivalled these gestures.

Chinese loans

The other issue that is worth highlighting regards where Chinese loans have gone in Africa. After a decades-long period of financing free for Africa’s productive sectors, China became an irresistible partner. Because of Chinese infrastructure investments in Africa spanning roads, ports, railways, industrial parks and telecommunications projects, the continent’s economic viability began to take shape.

Chinese financing has contributed over 20 per cent to Africa’s economic growth in the last decade.

Targeting Africa’s productive sectors by China is significantly different from western entities that have often concentrated on social projects.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, many developing countries now have serious infrastructure that can support transportation, communication, energy and light manufacturing.

These initiatives have led to job and wealth creation and are at the heart of Africa’s economic integration bid through the Continental Free Trade Area.

China’s infrastructure partnership with developing countries is also quite different from its partnership with European and North American partners.

You barely hear that money or resources from China meant for the construction of roads, ports or dams have been stolen.

This is because China doesn’t send money to partner governments. It ring-fences the resources to ensure that they are only spent on the project implementation.

Certainly, as a major creditor to many countries around the world, China has a role to play in ensuring the beneficiary countries remain economically viable.

This is because if countries fail to pay their debts, creditors lose too. China shouldn’t want to lose its resources invested in other countries.

However, it is hypocritical to take the debt discourse to Beijing’s doors while conveniently ignoring the role of other actors such as European bondholders, multilateral financial institutions, the monetary behaviour of major economies and other bilateral lenders.