Behaviour change the ultimate antidote to antibiotic resistance

Antibiotics underpin modern medicine, but they are becoming less and less effective because of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which arises when infections become resistant to the drugs designed to treat them.

It is, therefore, important to elevate AMR beyond health in order to attain Universal Health Coverage and, more broadly, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is estimated AMR-related infections could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050. This means complex health issues, long and expensive stays in hospital and, ultimately, unhealthy and unproductive communities.

Compounding the challenge are the huge gaps in our current data on antimicrobial resistance. Identifying drug-resistant organisms requires a strong laboratory base and modern technology, which are lacking in most low and middle-income countries, leaving countries like Kenya without proper surveillance data.

‘One Health Approach’

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, through a ‘One Health Approach’, has developed the first Policy and National Action Plan on the Prevention and Containment of AMR. The policy and plan are aimed at increasing awareness, improving surveillance on AMR, strengthening water sanitation and hygiene and ensuring proper use of antibiotics.

With help from development partners, the government has set up health surveillance sites reporting to the National AMR surveillance system. The MoH is finalising a national data repository, which will see data flow into the Global Antimicrobial Surveillance System at the World Health Organization.

The war on AMR ultimately requires a culture change in the use of antibiotics. First, always go to a doctor if you’re feeling unwell and strictly follow expert advice on how to use antibiotics. Second, practice good hygiene and help dispel myths about the use of antibiotics.