Avoid lies in BBI debate

For once, politicians should spare us theatrics and mischief and, instead, encourage the citizenry to read the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and make informed decisions on it.

Even before its release, various narratives — mostly negative — were cooked and served around, that nothing good would come out of the report.

It is imperative that citizens, granted ability, spare some time and read the document. No doubt, Kenya has myriad problems but equally indubitable is the fact that we need to start somewhere — like accepting what we are and agreeing on the way forward.

Unless we conscientiously agree to handle our issues soberly, we will never make progress.

Among the fallacies attending to the BBI debate, besides pathological pessimism, is the argument ad hominem. This is a personalised attack, where one departs from interrogating an idea and opts to attack its originator. The atavistic ‘us versus them’ thinking exemplifies this, as witnessed between the rival “Handshake” and Deputy President’s faction s.

The second is the straw man fallacy, where one sets out to misrepresent their opponent’s position. For instance, it’s alleged that BBI is all about 2022 succession.

Proponents of this narrative say Kenyans have economic hardships that should be the focus. But then, BBI equally addresses this and many other issues that have led to the economic stagnation.

Third is the red herring fallacy. Here, the critic attacks some alleged aspect that is not, in fact, part of the programme. For instance, I do not contemplate a situation where President Uhuru Kenyatta, for example, would vie for a parliamentary seat after he retires in 2022 so that he becomes Prime Minister, a position to be appointed from among MPs.

The “Handshake” brigade must be cautious with their messaging. If they truly believe in BBI, they should adopt a persuasive and respectful tone that will promote buy-in. Similarly, their opponents must be patriotic enough to avoid falling for provocation.

