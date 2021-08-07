As sources of wisdom, our academic institutions could be a little smarter

Academic institutions are renowned for producing the knowledge that runs world economies.

That Silicon Valley firms for the US economy – among other Fortune 500 firms – were born in academic institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Harvard and Princeton universities is not an overstatement.

The UK boasts of University College London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester universities, among others, while China Europe International Business School, Tsinghua and Peking Universities among others continue to benefit China. HEC and INSEAD in France as well as IESE Business School and ESDE Business School in Spain – where I got my PhD – are top business schools in Europe.

Universities continue to produce leaders that run the Kenyan economy. Joshua Oigara, the former CEO of Kenya’s leading bank and an alumnus of Strathmore University and INSEAD Business School, and Martin Otieno, the chairman of the board of East African Breweries and an alumnus of the University of Nairobi and Harvard Business School, are but two examples.

Covid-19 pandemic

These leaders took courses such as Strategic Innovation, Business Disruption Planning, Crisis Management, Business Continuity Plans, Scenario Planning, Proactive Decisioning and Financial Austerity. The business schools have provided these giants with tools to deal with eventualities in their institutions.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has exposed the curse of academic institutions. They are not as proactive as they teach us to be. Harvard University, for instance, receives Federal Relief Funds. Former President Trump criticised them for receiving it despite its large endowment valued at $41 billion.

If Harvard, with such an enormous endowment, fund needed federal relief, the situation in Kenyan academic institutions – which have neither endowment funds nor government relief funds – is left to your imagination.

It is even worse for private academic institutions since they rely solely on fees from students who are now not paying since Covid-19 has eaten into their parents’ or sponsors’ income.

This has led to reactive measures such as deferring of staff salaries and laying-off of staff.

Ironically, Kenyan universities are on average 98 per cent reliant on school fees, yet most boast of more than 50 years of existence?

The answer lies in the structure of academic institutions, particularly the separation of roles between teaching (faculty) and non-teaching (administration) staff. Faculty gives strategic insights while admin makes administration decisions.

In some business schools, Faculty only makes decisions on matters academic without intervening in administrative matters.

In other words, executives like Joshua Oigara, Martin Oduor Otieno and James Mwangi get these strategic insights from the academic rather than the admin staff. Though faculty is the pillar and bearer of knowledge, there are no structures to involve them in improving admin decisions.

ICT faculties

Being the strategic asset of business schools, they can be world-class; but even if their candle light is bright, they cannot light the darkness that envelops institutions if they are not being managed by world-class administrative staff.

For instance, the head of finance is not the leading finance faculty of the institution. The same applies to Strategy, HR and ICT faculties, among others.

Attempts have been made towards improving this structural challenge by ensuring that the vice-chancellors, their deputies and deans are also academics – with the hope that they would bring their cognitive asset to decision-making in the higher echelons of the academic institutions.

However, this has not helped much since knowledge management, which is key in strategic innovation, agenda setting, information generation, analysis, scenario building and hypothesis is held by administrators, not the faculty. When the faculty offers suggestions, admin tends to say they are privy to some information the faculty doesn’t have.

The financial incentives also play a part. That faculty seems to be paid more has led to exodus from non-faculty to faculty. Rather than help, this has contributed to loss of admin talent to the faculty.