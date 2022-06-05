Anything goes? Not now

The more we approach the August 9 general election, the sillier it will get for some politicians. It has already begun, with some of them throwing unsubstantiated bouts on the credibility of the electoral body and media as well as dragging the National Intelligence Service into the political self-marketing mud on who is statistically more likely to win the presidential election.

Nevertheless, our politicians need to be reminded—and even brought to account—on the foundation that the election is not just about them and their raw ego and thirst for power. The citizenry and the nation at large have a bigger say in the polls as its outcome forms not only a binding and guiding social contract but also does have a strong impact on our homeland’s standing, peace and stability.

The smut and unhinged “politics of anything goes” is far different from the healthy debate and dialogue that should be trendy in a democratic environment. The former promotes cynicism, hypocrisy, despondency, paltriness, populism and division whereas the latter helps to decently and factually figure and improve issues in a constructive manner.

It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that we have politicians who are making fluctuating comments about the government and its institutions depending on where their individual political interests lie in that jiffy. In one minute, they speak as the government, in the next, they act as the opposition, and in the next they behave powerlessly, like a bullied student.

Also, in one minute they attack IEBC and in the next they are smiling for the camera while posing with their clearance certificate. We have also seen a political disciple depreciating the very policing institution that has comfortably taken care of his security and rally.

If we are not careful enough to stop it immediately, such political two-facedness can potentially toss the country into the deep abyss of disharmony and violence last seen in 2007.