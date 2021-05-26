Africa needs strong partners to overcome pandemic and conflict

CoronaVac vaccine China

A health worker prepares to administer the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, following a Covid-19 coronavirus cluster traced to entertainment venues, at a makeshift clinic at Saeng Thip sports ground in Bangkok on April 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mladen Antonov | AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

The high level meeting by the United Nations Security Council at the urging of China to address the double challenge of conflict and post pandemic economic reconstruction in Africa is a step in the right direction.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.