Africa is on the cusp of a breakthrough, but first...

Africa faces a polycrisis—the climate breakdown, energy scarcity, biodiversity loss and underdevelopment. To guarantee a better future, it needs urgent, bold and transformational leadership that avoids the mistakes of the past. Africa has spent decades working on the agenda of others but it is now time to set its own agenda.

It is quite refreshing to see a new crop of leadership emerge on the continent. For instance, Kenya has been consistent in its call for an African future that is built on self-sufficiency, and renewable and regenerative systems.

The renewed call from Kenya for cooperation among African countries to work towards meeting the continent’s priority needs is timely. Africa needs to look within for solutions to end decades of underdevelopment, deal with the current climate crisis and ensure the well-being of its people.

Most people across Africa still work in the informal sector, often working under adverse conditions without social protection. Most of Africa’s exports are still unprocessed. But, we can change this.

Plastic crisis

In the past, Kenya has provided the much-needed leadership in tackling the plastic crisis and it is encouraging to see the country now leading the way on climate matters. African governments need to embrace the call to cooperate in finding solutions for the continent and sustaining long-term and impactful prosperity.

Later this year when Kenya holds the Africa Climate Summit, African leaders should come together to find lasting solutions to the continent’s challenges and enable the accelerated evolution of African economies.

The summit needs to provide space for renewed regional partnerships on trade, energy and development initiatives. It should also provide an avenue for the establishment of an alternative Africa-led development plan.

The Nairobi summit needs to kill the fossil fuel dream harboured by some African leaders. If Africa embarks on a fossil fuel development model, it will spell doom for our communities who are already suffering due to prolonged droughts and famine on the continent. Charting a new path fuelled by renewables is the only viable and safe path for the continent.

Renewable energy systems also provide opportunities for new ways of cooperation and production in Africa, including developing locally-owned systems that allow communities to be the producers and consumers of their own energy.

Dismantle barriers

Africa has the youngest population in the world and developing local systems will help dismantle barriers in the global value chain. As a result, there will be millions of decent jobs for the youthful population.

Africa also has huge agricultural potential. It’s a shame that our agricultural systems are the worst hit by the climate crisis leading to our overdependence on imported food.

There is hope and Africa is on the cusp of a transformation.