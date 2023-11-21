Why we ought to act with urgency on deadly NCDs

Every year, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people, about 75 per cent of all mortalities, says the WHO. And at least one person under 70 dies every two seconds due to NCDs or their complications with 86 per cent of these premature fatalities in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Incredibly, most of these deaths could be avoided or delayed if people had access to proper prevention, treatment and care services.

Like many other LMICs, Kenya is going through an epidemiological transition from predominantly high infectious disease burden to NCDs being a key cause of mortality and morbidity. NCDs account for 31 per cent of deaths and more than half of the hospital admissions in the country. The top four killer NCDs are cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke), cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. Others include mental health issues, and liver and kidney diseases.

Despite the NCDs epidemic posing one of the greatest health and developmental headaches of the 21st Century, investment to tackle the challenge is severely wanting, more so in the LMICs. Only a few countries are on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of reducing premature deaths from NCDs by a third by 2030.

The tragedy is that NCDs are more than often preventable and, with proper precautions, millions could avoid years of poor health and live longer, healthier lives. Most NCD deaths could be delayed or even prevented by eliminating avoidable risks to health.

Blood pressure

Chief among these are the four behavioural risk factors of tobacco use, unhealthy diet, harmful use of alcohol and physical inactivity. These activities are directly associated with raised blood pressure (hypertension), overweight and obesity, raised blood glucose and high levels of unhealthy fats.

Reckless individual decisions are often blamed for the rise in NCDs. But doing what is right does not solely depend on one’s choices. Human behaviour is strongly influenced by social, cultural and environmental factors—where we live, learn, work and play. Most roads are too dangerous to walk or cycle on.

Mostly in urban centres, spaces for sports and recreation, walking and other forms of physical activity are in short supply or unsafe. Commercial influences such as the availability and pricing of healthy foods, and unregulated advertising of harmful products, especially in social media, are also to blame.

Complex problem

The availability of quality health services is no less important. Access to timely screening, diagnosis and treatment is key to effectively dealing with the NCD epidemic. Affordability of these services is also crucial; often, it’s those least able to afford the management of NCD consequences at the highest risk.

While the NCD challenge is a complex problem that calls for a trans-disciplinary and trans-sectoral approach, the leadership role of the government is critical and unquestionable. The government is not only one of the major players in the healthcare services delivery business, it also has the important role of promoting cross-cutting policies that ensure the promotion of healthy lifestyles among the citizenry.

The recent launch of the universal health coverage (UHC) programme by the government is, therefore, a step in the right direction in dealing with NCDs.