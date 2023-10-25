A sustainable energy future needs global collaboration

The world is at a crossroads. The imperative to transition to clean and renewable energy sources has never been more pressing.

This is especially amid escalating territorial conflicts that disrupt clean energy generation. Earth’s resources are finite, and climate change is a real threat; thus, a global effort is needed to nurture our planet’s ecosystems and habitats.

Yet transitioning to a self-replenishing energy norm is daunting. Therefore, collaboration is the key.

It is essential to ensure that no one is left behind—whether low-income earners, marginalised regions or developing nations.

All must have access to affordable and sustainable energy. Additionally, addressing crisis points such as environmental pollution, reimagining economic growth strategies and forging stronger international partnerships is vital.

Countries like Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Kenya, endowed with abundant natural resources, play a pivotal role. Diversifying the energy mix and leveraging resources like solar, wind, geothermal and natural gas can reduce dependence on single-source power, ensuring stability even in times of geopolitical disruptions.

Smart grids and power storage systems can further enhance energy sharing and stability. Also, traditional energy exploitation methods must give way to a new paradigm, where renewable sources such as solar, geothermal, wind and nuclear power form the backbone of a sustainable energy mix.

This and more were the subject of the recent Australia-Africa Clean Energy Conference, held in Nairobi and Perth, themed “Transition to a Sustainable Future”. As the conference underscored, the urgency for global collaboration could not have been greater.

Investing in renewable energy as a beacon against supply chain breakdowns and political upheavals is particularly critical.

Furthermore, there is a need to shift from mere energy promotion to project development. To do this, we must leverage legislative and fiscal tools to incentivise the industry and mitigate risks, especially in early-stage energy investments.

We must also promote local financing mechanisms, enhance local banking and financial capacity and use natural resources as collateral.

It can be done. Australia’s clean energy transition, for instance, is an inspiring model, illuminating the path forward for Africa. But we must pool together.

Professionals, researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and government officials must keep talking together rather than at each other.

Especially if held regularly, such meetings are vital for shaping the future of sustainable energy. They create investment opportunities and foster connections that usher in innovative solutions for a sustainable energy future.

By embracing renewable energy, diversifying energy sources and fostering international partnerships, humanity can navigate the challenges ahead and ensure a brighter, greener tomorrow.



