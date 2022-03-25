Who is saving the boy child?

For almost six years PL(this is an acronym of his name) has been herding cattle here at Suguro village, in Narok South sub-county, Narok County. This he started at the age of 12 years old immediately after dropping out of school. This episode is about pastoralist boys and access to education. It brings to light the overlooked barriers making it difficult for the boys to enroll and finish school. It queries why the government is seemingly forgetting about the boychild yet it is much aware of the challenges they are facing in accessing education