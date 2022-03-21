The Twitter Swindler
Emmanuel Gift Masinde; is a 27 year old Strathmore University actuarial science drop out who has perfected the art of conning unsuspecting women in the name of love. In this episode Health Reporter Leon Lidigu unravels the life of this unconventional con artist who has used Twitter to swindle 7 unsuspecting women up to sh. 3.5million.
Read more
Nation Reports Podcast is a product of Nation Media Group that aims to bring various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today.