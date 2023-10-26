In this captivating episode of "The Story Behind Showmax's Second Family," hosts Barrack and Judy are joined by special guests, the charismatic lead actress Dora Nyaboke, who plays the main character, and the brilliant head writer of the show Mkamzee Mwatela Together, they delve into the intricate narrative threads that define the compelling Kenyan telenovela, shedding light on the captivating storylines and exploring the thematic complexities, particularly focusing on the theme of betrayal within familial setups.