The man who smells like fish

On this episode, Health desk reporter Hellen Shikanda meets Oscar Ikinya, a survivor of the 1998 US Embassy bomb last and a man who suffers from Trimethylaminuria, commonly known as the Fish Odour syndrome.

Nation Reports Podcast is a product of Nation Media Group that aims to bring various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today.