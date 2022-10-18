The Curse of Conviction
In a country where integrity is a weakness and our heroes are thieves and murderers, a man takes on the fight against corruption to save his family. "The Curse of Conviction” follows the defeat of David Munyakei, as told by Billy Kahora in his book "The True Story of David Munyakei".
Executive Producers: Baraza Media Lab and Odipo Dev
Narrator: Odanga Madung
Line Producer: Martie Mtange
Technical production, recording, sound design, mix and master: Doris Onyango, Dan Aceda and Sunny Mwiti at SemaBOX
Writer and Director: Wanjiku Mwawuganga
Editor: Christine Mungai
Research: Patricia Andago, Wanjiku Mwawuganga and Christine Mungai