The Curse of Conviction

In a country where integrity is a weakness and our heroes are thieves and murderers, a man takes on the fight against corruption to save his family. "The Curse of Conviction” follows the defeat of David Munyakei, as told by Billy Kahora in his book "The True Story of David Munyakei".


Executive Producers: Baraza Media Lab and Odipo Dev

Narrator: Odanga Madung

Line Producer: Martie Mtange

Technical production, recording, sound design, mix and master: Doris Onyango, Dan Aceda and Sunny Mwiti at SemaBOX

Writer and Director: Wanjiku Mwawuganga

Editor: Christine Mungai

Research: Patricia Andago, Wanjiku Mwawuganga and Christine Mungai

