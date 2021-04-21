The catch up Feat. Michael Oyier (Round 1)
In this episode former news anchor turned counseling psychologist and Life, Career & Communication Coach, Michael Oyier, and I catch up and explore living truthfully.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.