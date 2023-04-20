Audio

Sugar dating in Nairobi: Why younger women want older wealthy men

In this episode Michelle Namasaka and Esther Nyandoro, host two guests who share their experience on dating older wealthy men in Nairobi. The "Mubaba" narrative is one that has become popular in Nairobi giving a new twist in relationship dynamics that exist in the city.

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

