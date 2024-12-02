Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Podcasts

Part 2: Balancing the scales: Quality vs. financing in Kenya's healthcare system

Is Kenya's government sacrificing Quality to finance health in Kenya? It seems that parties remain divided as heard on this episode that brings together public sector, private sector, patient advocates and professional associations. Host, Dr Diana Wangari listens to Dr Elizabeth Wangia, Ministry of Health, Dr Matiko Riro, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dr Nelly Bosire, Patient advocate and Dr Simon Kigondu, Kenya Medical Association

In the headlines