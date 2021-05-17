Papa was a Rolling Stone feat. Sydney Nderitu
(A long distance one) Should dads be in the delivery room for their children? What happens when dad relocates to another country? These are just some of the conversations Amani Maranga has with his soul brother Sydney Nderitu. Listen, share and give feedback.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.