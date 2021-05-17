Papa was a Rolling Stone feat. Edward Wanyonyi
(Blended Daddy) In this episode, Edward Wanyonyi and Amani Maranga explore influences from his absent father and introduces his blended family situation....please listen, share and give feedback.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.