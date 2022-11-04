Happening Now: President Ruto attends the launch of Judiciary Annual Report 2021-22

One lady, 200 companies, and big government contracts

In the heart of Nairobi a woman, in her modest office runs 200 companies. In a country that boasts about having the best policies against corruption, how have the corrupt morphed to stay afloat?


Executive Producers: Baraza Media Lab and Odipo Dev

Narrator: Odanga Madung

Line Producer: Martie Mtange

Technical production, recording, sound design, mix and master: Doris Onyango, Dan Aceda and Sunny Mwiti at SemaBOX

Writer and Director: Wanjiku Mwawuganga

Editor: Christine Mungai

Research: Patricia Andago, Wanjiku Mwawuganga and Christine Mungai

