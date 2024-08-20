Is the Health Service Commission a non-starter? Is it a threat to county governments?

The Health Service Commission has often been proposed as the solution to the cycle of health workforce strikes and perennial conflicts in the healthcare system. Perhaps the focus shouldn’t be on the HSC, but on its functionality. Possibly we focus on supporting and financing existing structures that could one day grow up to provide these functionalities. In this conversation with Dr Simon Kigondu and health lawyer, Nyambura Margaret, we hear about task forces that are duplicating efforts, why the functionality of a health service commission isn’t a threat to county government and why we should arm the KHHRAC, Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council.