Is Adulting really a scam?
The narrative was that when you become an adult, you will be free to do whatever you want, travel the world and meet the love of your life. But here you are now, in your 20s, a transition period imbued with confusion that culminates into a mental struggle. On this episode Lavender Anette joins the conversation to debunk the idea that "Adulting is a scam"
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.