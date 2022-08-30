I won’t let stammering pull me down
Since childhood Elijah Kimeu from Tala, Machakos County, has been living with stammering, a condition which for years has dealt a blow to his self-confidence. But despite this, this trained journalist who dreams of becoming a news anchor and a TV host, is adamant and not letting this challenge kill his aspiration.
