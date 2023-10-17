The fragile resilience of Gen Z friendships: Love, trust and letting go

In this episode of "Speaking of Gen Z," hosts, Jackie Macharia and Mitchelle Namasaka, unravel the mysteries of the heart, and understand that the bonds of friendship are both fragile and resilient, and they can teach us profound lessons about love, trust, and letting go. They're joined by Agatha Gichana who opens up about a friendship that once held the promise of eternity but ended up tearing her heart to pieces.