Green Banking: Absa's vision for a sustainable future

In this special episode of the Make Money podcast, Zeynab Wandati, Nation Media Group's Sustainability Editor, engages in an insightful conversation with Charles Wokabi, Absa's Head of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs. Together, they unpack Absa's sustainability journey, highlighting the bank's ambitious commitment to planting 10 million trees by 2032, their progress of 700,000 trees planted so far, and the role of the financial sector in driving Kenya's sustainability agenda.

Charles shares the bank's strategies for achieving net zero status and why sustainability is more than a buzzword—it's a business imperative for Kenya's economic and environmental future. Tune in to discover how Absa is integrating sustainability into its operations and leading the charge toward a greener Kenya.



