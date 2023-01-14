Dusit Survivors’ Recall: 4 years later

Nation Reporter Sylvia Muia speaks to three survivors from the 2019 DusitD2 attack with a personal recollection of being related to one of them. A sign that the trauma from that day still holds a painful memory in their life.

Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today.