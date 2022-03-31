Dead Man Walking

In Makhwabue village of Kakamega County, Mr Shivonje is rejected by his own kin and friends.

They believe he was the stowaway who fell off a Kenya Airways plane as it approached Heathrow Airport in London in June 2019.

They claim the real Shivonje died in the incident and that his spirit is the one roaming the village. They say his presence is ominous and would bring misfortunes to the community.

Alive and determined to start a new lease of life, he talks to Lilys Njeru about his woes and dreams.