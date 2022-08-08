Daily Politics: What to expect at polling stations and why voting is important

Nation Media Group Editors Oliver Mathenge and Patrick Lang’at take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they sit down with Daily Politics producer Kevin Maina who had a number of questions as a first time voter.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.