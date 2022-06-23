Daily Politics: Uhuru keeps off campaigns, Senate adjourns and woes facing Sakaja and Sonko
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Eric Oduor and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they look how Uhuru has changed tack by stating away from the campaign trail; Senate's adjournment after raising debt ceiling; and the woes facing Johnson Sakaja and Mike Sonko.
Daily Politics is a podcast on the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.