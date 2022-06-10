Daily Politics: Raila overtaking Ruto in poll, manifestos and failed IEBC regulations

Nation Media Group editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they look at the latest opinion poll that puts Raila Odinga ahead in the presidential race; examine whether manifestos do actually matter to Kenyan voters; and suggest a way forward in undoing MPs’ failure to pass the amended election regulations.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.