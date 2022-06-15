Daily Politics: Manual identification of voters, controversial degrees and Ruto’s interview
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Patrick Langat, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they look at the manual identification of voters in the upcoming election; the controversy of missing and fraudulent degrees and analyse the Ruto interview with NTV that aired on Sunday night.
Daily Politics is a podcast on the ins and outs of Kenyan politics.