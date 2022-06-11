Daily Politics: IEBC technology simulation, Raila, Ruto foreign trips and the gender card
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they look at IEBC’s preparations, especially on matters technology; the concern of politicians sneaking in and out of the country; and the women’s agenda in the August elections.
Daily Politics is a podcast on the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.