Daily Politics: Hits and misses of 12th Parliament, EACC vs IEBC and flouting the election code of conduct
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they look at the performance of the 12th parliament as it breaks indefinitely ahead of elections; the war between EACC and IEBC over the integrity of candidates; and the manner in which politicians are flouting the electoral code of conduct.
Daily Politics is a podcast on the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.