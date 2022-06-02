Daily Politics: Dilemmas of Coalitions, Running Mates and Two-Third Gender
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, the trio looks at the dilemma facing the top presidential contenders as they seek to keep their coalitions intact even as they try to select their running mates. They also dive into the dilemma of attaining gender parity for political parties ahead of the August election.
Daily Politics; the ins and outs of politics.