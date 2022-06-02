Daily Politics: Azimio's change of heart, Ruto's running mate and Raila's lukewarm campaign
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, the trio looks at the postponement of announcing Raila Odinga's running mate in Azimio; the likely running mate for William Ruto in Kenya Kwanza and tries to figure out why Raila has had a rather lukewarm campaign as compared to the past.
Daily Politics; the ins and outs of politics.